The following is a glossary of terminology used within the game.

Card Types [ ]

Card [ ]

All cards, from Relics to Creatures to Spells, are Cards. Cards have a Name, Mana Cost, and Rarity. (This matters for cards like Oni Spellsword)

Creature [ ]

Creatures are the units you summon to the board. They have Strength and Health, and sometimes a Tribe.

Spell [ ]

Cards that have an effect when played that then go to the Void .

Relic [ ]

Relics are equipment that appear beside your God. They have Strength and Durability.

Parts of a Card [ ]

Mana Cost [ ]

The amount of Mana needed to cast the card. The colour of the gem behind the number determines the God that can use the card.

Name [ ]

The name of the card.

Rarity [ ]

Shown through the colour of the gems to each side of the name, the Rarity represents how high or low the chance is to pull the card from a pack. A specific card will always keep the same Rarity.

Shine [ ]

Shown through the colour of the background of the card frame, Shine is a cosmetic effect that a card can have any variation of.

Card Text [ ]

The effect of the card. Relics and Creatures card text will always be in effect unless otherwise marked (such as Roar or Afterlife effects), while Spells have their card text applied as soon as played.

Strength [ ]

The damage that the Creature or Relic will do when fighting.

Health [ ]

The damage that the Creature or God can take before dying.

Durability [ ]

The amount of times a Relic can be used to attack before being destroyed.

Keywords [ ]

See also : https://blog.godsunchained.com/2019/09/27/12-essential-card-mechanics/

A Creature or Relic with Ability cannot attack. Instead, you can click the unit to use the described ability.

Afterlife [ ]

Any effects following the Afterlife keyword trigger when the unit dies and before it enters the Void. Also known as: Deathrattle

Armor [ ]

Reduces each instance of damage received by the Armor value.

Backline [ ]

Cannot be targeted for attacks as long as there are other valid creatures to attack (a creature with Order or Hidden would not be a valid target).

Blessed [ ]

When playing a creature with Blessed from hand you can delve from a list of favor and Sanctum related effects.

Blitz [ ]

Able to attack enemy Creatures the turn it enters the battlefield.

Burn [ ]

A Creature with Burn X is dealt X damage at the end of it's controllers turn.

Confused [ ]

Has a 50% chance to not hit the intended character and instead attack another random valid character.

Deadly [ ]

Will destroy any Creature with the first 1 damage it deals. Also known as: Poisonous, Deathtouch

Delve [ ]

Choose 1 out of 3 options from a specific list of cards or effects.

Flank [ ]

Ignores both Frontline and Backline effects if it's not the first attack that turn.

Foresee [ ]

Look at the top X cards and pull any of them to the bottom of the deck.

Frenzy [ ]

Frenzy effects get activated only If the enemy God has taken damage on your turn.

Frontline [ ]

Must be targeted first for attacks (shielding non-Frontline creatures from danger). Also known as: Taunt

Godblitz [ ]

In addition to Blitz this also allowsing attacking the enemy God the turn it enters the battlefield.

Hidden [ ]

Cannot be targeted by the enemy. If the Creature attacks, it loses Hidden. (Importantly, Hidden prevents the enemy from targeting the Hidden Creature with anything, *including* attacks). Also known as: Stealth

Leech [ ]

All damage dealt by this creature heals your God for the same amount. Also known as: Lifelink, Lifesteal.

Obliterate [ ]

Destroys a card without sending it to the void, or removing it from the Void if it's already there. Also known as: Exile, Remove from game.

Order [ ]

A Creature with Order can't be targeted by attacks as long as it has Order charges. Reduce Order by 1 at the end of every turn.

Overkill [ ]

When dealing attack damage to an enemy creature any leftover damage is distributed randomly among all other enemy characters.

Protected [ ]

Nullifies the first instance of damage dealt to a protected character.

Refresh [ ]

Refresh X mana means you refill X amount of mana, up to the amount of unlocked mana you have.

Regen [ ]

A Creature with Regen X heals for X at the end of it's controllers turn.

Roar [ ]

Any effects following the Roar: keyword trigger when the Creature or Relic is cast from your hand and before it actually enters the battlefield. Also known as: Battlecry

Sleep [ ]

A sleeping creature is unable to attack or use its ability. Creatures lose Sleep at the end of their turn. Also known as: Freeze

Spell Damage [ ]

Increases each instance of damage of a Spell. Doesn't affect God Powers.

Soulless [ ]

A Card with Soulless won't appear in the Void after being destroyed or used.

Twin Strike [ ]

Can attack twice in one turn, but only one attack can target the enemy God.

Ward [ ]

Nullifies the first instance of non-attack damage, destroy, sleep or transform.

Other terms [ ]

Character [ ]

God or Creature

Friendly [ ]

Friendly creatures are creatures you currently control. (creatures you played or stole from your enemy).

Void [ ]